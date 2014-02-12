KARACHI, Feb 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/unload Palm Oil n/a Golden Covernant unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Chemical n/a Stolt Hellulland unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave load Containers n/a Coral III load/unload Containers n/a Safemarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Sandiego load/unload Containers n/a Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 133,732 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 46,841 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesay Previous Export cargo 37,233 17,556 Import cargo 96,499 29,285 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)