KARACHI, Feb 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/unload Palm Oil n/a Golden Covernant unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Wheat n/a Inlaco Brave unload Containers n/a Coral III load/unload Containers n/a Wagner load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,508 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 133,732 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 12,831 37,233 Import cargo 56,677 96,499 In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)