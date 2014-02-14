KARACHI, Feb 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/unload Palm Oil n/a JI Xiang unload Palm Oil n/a Liaoning unload Containers n/a Kerstin-S load/unload Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload Containers n/a Tessa load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,195 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 69,508 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 26,208 12,831 Import cargo 42,987 56,677 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)