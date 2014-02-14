KARACHI, Feb 14 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/unload
Palm Oil n/a JI Xiang unload
Palm Oil n/a Liaoning unload
Containers n/a Kerstin-S load/unload
Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload
Containers n/a Tessa load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,195 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 69,508 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 26,208 12,831
Import cargo 42,987 56,677
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)