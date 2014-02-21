KARACHI, Feb 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Blue See unload Canola Seeds n/a Fratzescos unload Cement n/a Yasa Aysen load Containers n/a OOCL Kobe load/unload Containers n/a Jumme Trader load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,237 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Compared to 81,563 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 32,896 13,545 Import cargo 47,341 68,018 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)