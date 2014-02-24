KARACHI, Feb 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Feng Hai unload Containers n/a Natalia load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 68,597 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 16,023 n/a Import cargo 52,574 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)