KARACHI, Feb 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Angsana unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Cement n/a Ocean Future load Containers n/a Sakaka load/unload Containers n/a Safemarine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 152,612 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 56,857 n/a Import cargo 95,755 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)