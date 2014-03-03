KARACHI, March 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Future unload Cement n/a Ocean Future load Containers n/a SFL Yukon load/unload Containers n/a Venezia load/unload Containers n/a Alliance Norfolk load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 27,504 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 21,717 n/a Import cargo 5,787 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)