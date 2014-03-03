KARACHI, March 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Future unload
Cement n/a Ocean Future load
Containers n/a SFL Yukon load/unload
Containers n/a Venezia load/unload
Containers n/a Alliance Norfolk load/unload
Containers n/a Didem load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 27,504 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 21,717 n/a
Import cargo 5,787 n/a
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)