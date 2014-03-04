KARACHI, March 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Future unload Cement n/a Ocean Future load Containers n/a SFL Yukon load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Alliance Norfolk load/unload Containers n/a Venezia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 70,571 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to 27,504 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 28,187 21,717 Import cargo 42,384 5,787 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)