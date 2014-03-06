KARACHI, March 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Nassau Energy unload Chemical n/a Taipei unload Cement n/a Ocean Future load Containers n/a SFL Yukon load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,395 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Compared to 69,729 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 8,485 37,805 Import cargo 31,910 31,924 In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)