KARACHI, March 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Beech-4 unload Chemical n/a Genuine Hercules unload Cement n/a Atlantic Glory load Containers n/a Yukon load/unload Containers n/a Levina load/unload Containers n/a M.Columbus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,890 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 26,964 n/a Import cargo 16,926 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)