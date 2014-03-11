Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
KARACHI, March 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Cement n/a SFL Yukon load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 25,467 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to 43,890 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 8,352 26,964 Import cargo 17,115 16,926 In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR