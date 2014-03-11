KARACHI, March 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Cement n/a SFL Yukon load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 25,467 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to 43,890 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 8,352 26,964 Import cargo 17,115 16,926 In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)