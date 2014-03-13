KARACHI, March 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor unload Palm Oil n/a Chemroad Wing unload Chemical n/a Cliper Hebe unload Cement n/a Ikan Parang load Containers n/a Sudair load/unload Contaienrs n/a Maersk Kalkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,055 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 30,964 n/a Import cargo 54,091 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)