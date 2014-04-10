KARACHI, April 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-32 unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload Containers n/a Wagner load/unload Containers n/a Deira load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 60,677 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 69,895 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 31,711 29,442 Import cargo 28,966 40,453 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)