KARACHI, April 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Beech 4 unload Edible Oil n/a Ardmore unload Chemical n/a Pacific Sun load/unload Containers n/a Denver load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 44,632 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 945 n/a Import cargo 43,687 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)