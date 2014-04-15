KARACHI, April 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Beech 4 unload Edible Oil n/a Ardmore unload Chemical n/a Pacific Sun unload Containers n/a Safmarine Nagami load/unload Containers n/a Najran load/unload Containers n/a Denver load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 112,474 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 44,632 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 13,503 945 Import cargo 98,971 43,687 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)