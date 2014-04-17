KARACHI, April 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Salam II unload Edible Oil n/a Bunga Allium unload Chemical n/a yas unload Containers n/a Maupassant load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,555 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo Nil n/a Import cargo 40,555 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)