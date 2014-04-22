KARACHI, April 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Canola Seeds n/a David Schiulte unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 62,939 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,573 n/a Import cargo 56,366 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)