KARACHI, April 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Golden Blessing unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Chemical n/a Sea Ambition unload Canola Seeds n/a David Schiulte unload Cement n/a Filia Glory load Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload Containers n/a Fairfax load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 50,626 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 62,939 tonnes previous 24 hours Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 26,701 6,573 Import cargo 23,925 56,366 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)