KARACHI, April 25 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Edible Oil n/a Golden Blessing unload
Cement n/a Filia Glory load
Containers n/a Venezla load/unload
Containers n/a Fairfax load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 30,175 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 15,675 n/a
Import cargo 14,500 n/a
In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived three ships sailed. In
the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)