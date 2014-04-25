KARACHI, April 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Golden Blessing unload Cement n/a Filia Glory load Containers n/a Venezla load/unload Containers n/a Fairfax load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 30,175 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 15,675 n/a Import cargo 14,500 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)