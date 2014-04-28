KARACHI, April 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor II unload Edible Oil n/a GSW Future unload Cement n/a Ken Sirus load Containers n/a Mearsk Membhis load/unload Containers n/a Midem load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,533 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 7,413 n/a Import cargo 75,120 n/a In the last 24 hours, five ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)