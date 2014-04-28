KARACHI, April 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor II unload
Edible Oil n/a GSW Future unload
Cement n/a Ken Sirus load
Containers n/a Mearsk Membhis load/unload
Containers n/a Midem load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,533 tonnes of
cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 7,413 n/a
Import cargo 75,120 n/a
In the last 24 hours, five ship arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)