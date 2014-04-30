BRIEF-Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant
* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion
KARACHI, April 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a New Horizon unload Coke n/a Aviator unload Steel n/a Densa unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,783 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 19,792 n/a Import cargo 60,991 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Jaquar Group takes over Euro Sanitary Ware manufacturing plant for INR 1 billion
* Says appointed GN Bajpai as chairman in place of Prashant Jhawar Source text: [Usha Martin Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors ( Board ) of the Company, in their meeting held on April 25, 2017, have appointed Mr. G N Bajpai as the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board of the Company, in place of Mr. Prashant Jhawar, with immediate effect. In view of this, Mr. Prashant Jhawar has ceased to be the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board o