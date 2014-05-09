KARACHI, May 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes Ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anema Core unload Edible Oil n/a Atlantic Glory unload Edible Oil n/a AU Taurus unload Urea n/a Ocean Flower unload Containers n/a Jumme Trader load/unload Containers n/a APL Oman load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,844 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 5,229 n/a Import cargo 92,615 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)