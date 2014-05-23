KARACHI, May 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Ashada unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-32 unload Chemical n/a Golden Gate Park unload Steel n/a Salta unload Cement n/a Ikan Sembak load Containers n/a Delhi Express load/unload Containers n/a Hugo Schulte load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,896 tonnes of cargo during the 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday Compared to 84,241 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 17,225 38,117 Import cargo 77,671 46,124 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)