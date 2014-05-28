KARACHI, May 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anima Core unload Palm Oil n/a Donga Peneus unload Chemical n/a Interpid Republic unload Cement n/a Ikan Sembak load Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Sudair load/unload Containers n/a Kalkamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,599 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 31,644 n/a Import cargo 49,955 n/a In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)