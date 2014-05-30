KARACHI, May 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Pamisos unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-36 unload Steel n/a Rainbow Lucky unload Cement n/a Ikan Perang load Containers n/a Tabea load/unload Containers n/a Bux Contact load/unload Containers n/a Gon Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,685 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 87,077 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 39,246 20,439 Import cargo 43,439 66,638 In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)