KARACHI, June 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Ping An unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-36 unload Containers n/a Maersk Chicago load/unload Containers n/a Acx Crystal load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 42,506 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 6,650 n/a Import cargo 35,856 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)