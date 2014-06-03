KARACHI, June 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Karachi unload Palm Oil n/a Able Sallor unload Containers n/a Stela Nove load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,854 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 42,506 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,130 6,650 Import cargo 42,724 35,856 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)