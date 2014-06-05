KARACHI, June 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Able Sailo unload G.Cargo n/a Embdens Welyaart unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload Containers n/a Lamartine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,306 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 216,335 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 20,265 70,338 Import cargo 45,041 145,997 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)