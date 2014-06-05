KARACHI, June 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Palm Oil n/a Able Sailo unload
G.Cargo n/a Embdens Welyaart unload
Containers n/a Didem load/unload
Containers n/a Lamartine load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 65,306 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to
216,335 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 20,265 70,338
Import cargo 45,041 145,997
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)