KARACHI, Aug 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Lahore unload Palm Oil n/a ECF Nurk unload Chemical n/a Bunga Levendor unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rape Seeds n/a Vina Global unload Containers n/a Inlaco Brave load/unload Containers n/a Ikan Pandan load/unload Containers n/a Itea load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 93,609 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 26,180 n/a Import cargo 67,429 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three Ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)