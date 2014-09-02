KARACHI, Sept 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Ratna Shalini unload Palm Oil n/a Argent Iris unload Soybean Oil n/a Clematis unload Wheat n/a Ocean Feature unload Containers n/a X-Press Kailash load/unload Containers n/a Panama load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,460 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 19,684 n/a Import cargo 59,776 n/a In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)