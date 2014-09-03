KARACHI, Sept 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Furnace Oil n/a Ratna Shalini unload
Palm Oil n/a Argent Iris unload
Soybean Oil n/a Clemats unload
Wheat n/a Ocean Feature unload
Containers n/a Fowairet load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Nagmi load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,048 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 79,460 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 7,329 19,684
Import cargo 96,719 59,776
In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)