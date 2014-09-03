KARACHI, Sept 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Ratna Shalini unload Palm Oil n/a Argent Iris unload Soybean Oil n/a Clemats unload Wheat n/a Ocean Feature unload Containers n/a Fowairet load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Nagmi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 104,048 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 79,460 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 7,329 19,684 Import cargo 96,719 59,776 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)