KARACHI, Sept 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Crude Oil n/a Ocean Jupiter unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Azalea unload Rape Seed n/a Ince Ilgaz unload Cement n/a Massallia load Containers n/a Kingfish load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,585 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 37,194 n/a Import cargo 46,391 n/a In the last 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)