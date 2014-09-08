KARACHI, Sept 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Anema E-Core unload Chemical n/a Falrchem Charger unload Rape Seed n/a Ince IL Gaz unload Cement n/a Georglanne load Containers n/a Massallia load/unload Containers n/a General load/unload Containers n/a Altamera load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,360 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 20,475 n/a Import cargo 84,885 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)