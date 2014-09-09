By LA KARACHI, Sept 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Coal n/a DL Dahlia unload Chemical n/a Neelam Bari unload Rape Seed n/a Ince IL Gaz unload Cement n/a Massailla load Cement n/a Georgianna load Containers n/a Industria Sailor load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a A. Nor Folk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,912 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Compared to 105,360 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 16,010 20,475 Import cargo 64,902 84,885 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)