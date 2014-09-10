By LA KARACHI, Sept 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Coal n/a DL Dahlia unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rape Seed n/a Ince IL Gaz unload Cement n/a Georgianna load Containers n/a Industria Sailor load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Deira load/unload Containers n/a A. Norfolk load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,661 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday Compared to 80,912 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 38,509 16,010 Import cargo 47,152 64,902 In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)