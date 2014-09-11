By LA KARACHI, Sept 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor unload Palm Oil n/a Sea Harvest unload Coal n/a DL Dahlia unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rape Seed n/a Mega Lohari unload Cement n/a Georgianna load Containers n/a Maersk Hartford load/unload Containers n/a Straus load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 105,387 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday Compared to 85,661 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 25,299 38,509 Import cargo 80,088 47,152 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)