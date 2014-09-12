By LA
KARACHI, Sept 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor unload
Palm Oil n/a Sea Harvest unload
Coal n/a DL Dahlia unload
Chemical n/a Norgas Orinds unload
Rape Seed n/a Mega Lohari unload
Containers n/a Sprit of Mumbai load/unload
Containers n/a New Dehli Express load/unload
Containers n/a Kingston load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 176,252 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 105,387 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 27,258 25,299
Import cargo 148,994 80,088
In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)