By LA KARACHI, Sept 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al-Soor unload Palm Oil n/a Sea Harvest unload Coal n/a DL Dahlia unload Chemical n/a Norgas Orinds unload Rape Seed n/a Mega Lohari unload Containers n/a Sprit of Mumbai load/unload Containers n/a New Dehli Express load/unload Containers n/a Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 176,252 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 105,387 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 27,258 25,299 Import cargo 148,994 80,088 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)