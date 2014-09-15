KARACHI, Sept 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Chembulk King Point unload Coal n/a Ever Mighty unload Rape Seed n/a Mega Lohari unload General Cargo n/a Han Yi load/unload Containers n/a Seroja Tiga load/unload Containers n/a Didem load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 79,968 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 22,800 n/a Import cargo 57,168 n/a In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)