KARACHI, Sept 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Coal n/a Ever Mighty unload
Chemical n/a Stolt Viking unload
Rape Seed n/a Mega Lohari unload
Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load
General Cargo n/a BBC Pilbara load/unload
Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,072 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to
79,968 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 11,637 22,800
Import cargo 70,435 57,168
In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)