KARACHI, Sept 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Coal n/a Ever Mighty unload Chemical n/a Stolt Viking unload Rape Seed n/a Mega Lohari unload Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load General Cargo n/a BBC Pilbara load/unload Containers n/a Atlanta load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 82,072 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday Compared to 79,968 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 11,637 22,800 Import cargo 70,435 57,168 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)