KARACHI, Sept 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor II unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Iron ore n/a TR Niklas unload Chemical n/a Pacific Sun unload Wheat n/a Lito unload Cement n/a Ikan Salmon load Rice n/a Luxury SW load Containers n/a Vienna load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 102,257 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 5,838 n/a Import cargo 96,419 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)