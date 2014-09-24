KARACHI, Sept 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Quetta unload Palm Oil n/a Bunga Akasia unload Iron ore n/a Amsel unload Chemical n/a Pacific Sun unload Rape Seed n/a Mandarin Ocean unload Urea n/a Beagle VI unload Rice n/a Luxury SW load Containers n/a Jazan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 73,519 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 145,279 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 11,010 29,429 Import cargo 62,509 115,850 In the last 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)