KARACHI, Sept 26 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Aistria Agata unload Iron ore n/a Amsel unload Chemical n/a Stolt Endurance unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Rape Seed n/a Mandarin Ocean unload Urea n/a Beagle VI unload Containers n/a Florida load/unload Conrainers n/a Schulta load/unload Containers n/a Debussy load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,097 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 36,456 n/a Import cargo 46,641 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)