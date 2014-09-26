KARACHI, Sept 26 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Palm Oil n/a Aistria Agata unload
Iron ore n/a Amsel unload
Chemical n/a Stolt Endurance unload
Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload
Rape Seed n/a Mandarin Ocean unload
Urea n/a Beagle VI unload
Containers n/a Florida load/unload
Conrainers n/a Schulta load/unload
Containers n/a Debussy load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,097 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 36,456 n/a
Import cargo 46,641 n/a
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and five ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)