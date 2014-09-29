KARACHI, Sept 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Furnace Oil n/a Al-Mahfoza unload Palm Oil n/a Chemroad Sea unload Palm Oil n/a Maple unload Rape Seed n/a Kang Huann unload Urea n/a Beagle VI unload Containers n/a Maritime load/unload Containers n/a Maule load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,567 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 4,199 n/a Import cargo 52,368 n/a In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)