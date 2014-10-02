KARACHI, Oct 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam unload Palm Oil n/a Siteam Leader unload Wheat n/a Sandra unload Cargo n/a Taurus unload Containers n/a Maupassant unload Containers n/a Kolkata load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 110,848 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 33,171 n/a Import cargo 77,677 n/a In the last 24 hours, eight ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)