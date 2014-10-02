KARACHI, Oct 2 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Diesel Oil n/a Al Salam unload
Palm Oil n/a Siteam Leader unload
Wheat n/a Sandra unload
Cargo n/a Taurus unload
Containers n/a Maupassant unload
Containers n/a Kolkata load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 110,848 tonnes of
cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 33,171 n/a
Import cargo 77,677 n/a
In the last 24 hours, eight ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)