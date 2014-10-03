KARACHI, Oct 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload
Palm Oil n/a Siteam Leader unload
Chemical n/a Bright World unload
Wheat n/a Sandra unload
Cargo n/a Hanzai unload
Containers n/a Hansa America unload
Containers n/a OOCL Cobe load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 66,081 tonnes of cargo
during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to
110,848 tonnes previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 11,529 33,171
Import cargo 54,552 77,677
In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)