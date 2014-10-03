KARACHI, Oct 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Siteam Leader unload Chemical n/a Bright World unload Wheat n/a Sandra unload Cargo n/a Hanzai unload Containers n/a Hansa America unload Containers n/a OOCL Cobe load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 66,081 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 110,848 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 11,529 33,171 Import cargo 54,552 77,677 In the last 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)