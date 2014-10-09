KARACHI, Oct 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Palm Oil n/a Feng Hai-II unload Iron ore n/a Is Yangtse unload Rape Seeds n/a Kang Huan unload Containers n/a Nerval load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Detroit load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 37,337 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 8,568 n/a Import cargo 28,769 n/a In the last 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)