KARACHI, Oct 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Horizon unload Iron ore n/a Is Yangtse unload Rape Seeds n/a Kang Huan unload Chemical n/a Atlantic Glory unload Containers n/a NYK Furano load/unload Containers n/a Lilly Schulte load/unload Containers n/a Venezia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 87,255 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 37,337 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,740 8,568 Import cargo 67,515 28,769 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)