KARACHI, Oct 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hi-36 unload Rape Seeds n/a Kang Huan unload Cement n/a KN Forest load Containers n/a Cailan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 18,048 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo Nil n/a Import cargo 18,048 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)