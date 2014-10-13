BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
KARACHI, Oct 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hi-36 unload Rape Seeds n/a Kang Huan unload Cement n/a KN Forest load Containers n/a Cailan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 18,048 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo Nil n/a Import cargo 18,048 n/a In the last 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M