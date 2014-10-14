KARACHI, Oct 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Diesel Oil n/a Al Soor-II unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hi-36 unload Rape Seeds n/a Rosco Poplar unload Cement n/a KN Forest load Containers n/a Sct Zurich load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine Ngami load/unload Containers n/a Moliere load/unload Containers n/a Cailan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 130,797 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 18,048 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 34,852 Nil Import cargo 95,945 18,048 In the last 24 hours, five ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)