KARACHI, Oct 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes ship Load/Unload Edible Oil n/a Feng Hai-35 unload Gas Oil n/a Al Salam II unload Chemical n/a Glenden unload Rape Seeds n/a Rosco Poplar unload Cement n/a KN Forest load Containers n/a Elpidagr load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload Containers n/a Sprit of Mumbai load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 83,619 tonnes of cargo during 24 hours till 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 74,247 tonnes previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 21,919 27,578 Import cargo 61,700 46,669 In the last 24 hours, five ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)